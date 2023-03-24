Covid restrictions might be imposed in Odisha!

Bhubaneswar: The number of Covid infected people in the country is on the rise. Regarding which the Prime Minister reviewed the situation last Wednesday.

On Monday, the Health Directors of all the states in India will review the Covid situation with the health departments of the states, said reliable reports.

If there is any restrictions regarding Covid it will be implemented again with full force in Odisha, said the Health Director Bijay Mohapatra. He further said that, there is no reason for alarm in the state of Odisha presently.

The health Director added that still there is surveillance, tracking and testing. Isolation, ICU beds are available in all government hospitals of the State.

The Health Director Bijay Mohapatra also informed that there will be no problem when Covid positive patients are admitted in the hospital since the administration is in complete preparedness.