Covid recovery tally in Odisha rises to 941204 as another 2044 patients recover from the virus

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 941204 as another 2044 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.
The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government on its Twitter handle informed that the highest recovery case was reported from Khurda district where a total of 436 people recovered from the virus. Khurda district was followed by Cuttack and Balasore where 321 and 124 people got cured from the virus respectively.
Check the detail recovery cases reported in the last 24 hours in Odisha:
436 from Khordha
321 from Cuttack
124 from Baleswar
113 from Puri
110 from Bhadrak
105 from Jajapur
98 from Mayurbhanj
97 from Anugul
84 from Jagatsinghpur
75 from Nayagarh
71 from Kendrapara
52 from Sundargarh
40 from Dhenkanal
33 from Bargarh
33 from Keonjhar
27 from Rayagada
22 from Malkangiri
20 from Kandhamal
14 from Jharsuguda
11 from Bolangir
10 from Boudh
10 from Ganjam
9 from Koraput
9 from Nabarangpur
9 from Sambalpur
7 from Nuapada
5 from Deogarh
5 from Gajapati
5 from Kalahandi
4 from Sonepur
85 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 941204.