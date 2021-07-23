Covid recovery tally in Odisha rises to 941204 as another 2044 patients recover from the virus

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 941204 as another 2044 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government on its Twitter handle informed that the highest recovery case was reported from Khurda district where a total of 436 people recovered from the virus. Khurda district was followed by Cuttack and Balasore where 321 and 124 people got cured from the virus respectively.

Check the detail recovery cases reported in the last 24 hours in Odisha:

436 from Khordha

321 from Cuttack

124 from Baleswar

113 from Puri

110 from Bhadrak

105 from Jajapur

98 from Mayurbhanj

97 from Anugul

84 from Jagatsinghpur

75 from Nayagarh

71 from Kendrapara

52 from Sundargarh

40 from Dhenkanal

33 from Bargarh

33 from Keonjhar

27 from Rayagada

22 from Malkangiri

20 from Kandhamal

14 from Jharsuguda

11 from Bolangir

10 from Boudh

10 from Ganjam

9 from Koraput

9 from Nabarangpur

9 from Sambalpur

7 from Nuapada

5 from Deogarh

5 from Gajapati

5 from Kalahandi

4 from Sonepur

85 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 941204.