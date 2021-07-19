Covid recovery tally in Odisha rises to 932666 as another 2248 patients recovered from the virus

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 932666 as another 2248 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.
The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government on its Twitter handle informed that the highest recovery case was reported from Khurda district where a total of 450 people recovered from the virus. Khurda district was followed by Cuttack and Jajpur where 284 and 163 people got cured from the virus respectively.
Check the detail recovery cases reported in the last 24 hours in Odisha:
450 from Khordha
284 from Cuttack
163 from Jajapur
161 from Mayurbhanj
150 from Baleswar
138 from Bhadrak
124 from Puri
108 from Jagatsinghpur
92 from Anugul
87 from Sundargarh
78 from Nayagarh
71 from Dhenkanal
57 from Keonjhar
32 from Malkangiri
28 from Rayagada
27 from Kendrapara
26 from Kandhamal
24 from Koraput
10 from Bargarh
10 from Sambalpur
9 from Kalahandi
7 from Ganjam
6 from Nabarangpur
6 from Sonepur
5 from Boudh
5 from Deogarh
5 from Jharsuguda
4 from Gajapati
4 from Nuapada
1 from Bolangir
76 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 932666.