Covid recovery tally in Odisha rises to 932666 as another 2248 patients recovered from the virus

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 932666 as another 2248 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government on its Twitter handle informed that the highest recovery case was reported from Khurda district where a total of 450 people recovered from the virus. Khurda district was followed by Cuttack and Jajpur where 284 and 163 people got cured from the virus respectively.

Check the detail recovery cases reported in the last 24 hours in Odisha:

450 from Khordha

284 from Cuttack

163 from Jajapur

161 from Mayurbhanj

150 from Baleswar

138 from Bhadrak

124 from Puri

108 from Jagatsinghpur

92 from Anugul

87 from Sundargarh

78 from Nayagarh

71 from Dhenkanal

57 from Keonjhar

32 from Malkangiri

28 from Rayagada

27 from Kendrapara

26 from Kandhamal

24 from Koraput

10 from Bargarh

10 from Sambalpur

9 from Kalahandi

7 from Ganjam

6 from Nabarangpur

6 from Sonepur

5 from Boudh

5 from Deogarh

5 from Jharsuguda

4 from Gajapati

4 from Nuapada

1 from Bolangir

76 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 932666.