Covid recovery tally in Odisha rises to 930418 as another 2492 patients recovered from the virus

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 930418 as another 2492 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government on its Twitter handle informed that the highest recovery case was reported from Khurda district. A total of 564 people recovered from the virus. Khurda district was followed by Cuttack and Balasore where 378 and 221 people got cured from the virus respectively.

Check the detail recovery cases reported in the last 24 hours in Odisha:

564 from Khurda

378 from Cuttack

221 from Balasore

180 from Jajpur

147 from Nayagarh

104 from Puri

101 from Mayurbhanj

88 from Dhenkanal

82 from Bhadrak

71 from Jagatsinghpur

60 from Kendrapara

59 from Sundargarh

54 from Anugul

44 from Keonjhar

32 from Koraput

30 from Bargarh

23 from Kalahandi

21 from Kandhamal

20 from Sonepur

19 from Malkangiri

18 from Rayagada

18 from Sambalpur

12 from Jharsuguda

9 from Nabarangpur

6 from Deogarh

4 from Balangir

3 from Ganjam

3 from Nuapada

2 from Boudh

119 from State Pool