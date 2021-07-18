Covid recovery tally in Odisha rises to 930418 as another 2492 patients recovered from the virus

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 930418 as another 2492 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.
The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government on its Twitter handle informed that the highest recovery case was reported from Khurda district. A total of 564 people recovered from the virus. Khurda district was followed by Cuttack and Balasore where 378 and 221 people got cured from the virus respectively.
Check the detail recovery cases reported in the last 24 hours in Odisha:
564 from Khurda
378 from Cuttack
221 from Balasore
180 from Jajpur
147 from Nayagarh
104 from Puri
101 from Mayurbhanj
88 from Dhenkanal
82 from Bhadrak
71 from Jagatsinghpur
60 from Kendrapara
59 from Sundargarh
54 from Anugul
44 from Keonjhar
32 from Koraput
30 from Bargarh
23 from Kalahandi
21 from Kandhamal
20 from Sonepur
19 from Malkangiri
18 from Rayagada
18 from Sambalpur
12 from Jharsuguda
9 from Nabarangpur
6 from Deogarh
4 from Balangir
3 from Ganjam
3 from Nuapada
2 from Boudh
119 from State Pool