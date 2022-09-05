Covid recovery: Odisha adds another 375 recoveries
Bhubaneswar: As many as 375 patients have reportedly recovered from Covid in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.
As per the data shared by the health department, the COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 13,18,062 with the report of 375 new recovery cases today.
Here’s the list of district-wise recoveries reported today:
- 61 from Khurda
- 53 from Boudh
- 40 from Sundergarh
- 30 from Cuttack
- 24 from Kandhamal
- 22 from Balangir
- 21 from Nuapada
- 20 from Nayagarh
- 15 from Sambalpur
- 13 from Nabarangpur
- 9 from Bargarh
- 8 from Kalahandi
- 7 from Mayurbhanj
- 6 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Deogarh
- 5 from Gajapati
- 5 from Jagatsinghpur
- 4 from Jajapur
- 3 from Balasore
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Puri
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Koraput
- 15 from State Pool