Covid recovery in Odisha

Covid recovery: Odisha adds another 353 recoveries

By Subadh Nayak 0

Bhubaneswar: As many as 353 patients have reportedly recovered from Covid in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.

As per the data shared by the health department, the COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 13,19,941 with the report of 353 new recovery cases today.

Here’s the list of district-wise recoveries reported today:

  • 73 from Nayagarh
  • 61 from Sundergarh
  • 54 from Khurda
  • 31 from Cuttack
  • 16 from Nabarangpur
  • 13 from Nuapada
  • 10 from Keonjhar
  • 9 from Boudh
  • 9 from Mayurbhanj
  • 9 from Puri
  • 8 from Jajapur
  • 8 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 7 from Kandhamal
  • 6 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Bargarh
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 2 from Balangir
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 12 from State Pool
