Covid recovery: Odisha adds another 344 recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 344 patients have reportedly recovered from Covid in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.

As per the data shared by the health department, the COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 13,14,349 with the report of 344 new recovery cases today.

Here’s the list of district-wise recoveries reported today: