Covid recovery in Odisha

Covid recovery: Odisha adds another 344 recoveries

By Subadh Nayak

Bhubaneswar: As many as 344 patients have reportedly recovered from Covid in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.

As per the data shared by the health department, the COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 13,14,349 with the report of 344 new recovery cases today.

Here’s the list of district-wise recoveries reported today:

  • 59 from Khurda
  • 45 from Sundergarh
  • 34 from Sambalpur
  • 27 from Nabarangpur
  • 22 from Bargarh
  • 22 from Cuttack
  • 17 from Mayurbhanj
  • 14 from Kalahandi
  • 11 from Jharsuguda
  • 11 from Nayagarh
  • 11 from Nuapada
  • 10 from Bhadrak
  • 8 from Jajapur
  • 8 from Rayagada
  • 7 from Balasore
  • 7 from Gajapati
  • 5 from Koraput
  • 4 from Balangir
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 14 from State Pool
