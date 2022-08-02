Covid recovery: Odisha adds another 1151 recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1151 patients have reportedly recovered from Covid in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.
As per the data shared by the health department, the COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 13,00,023 with the report of 1151 new recovery cases today.
- 308 from Khurda
- 261 from Sundergarh
- 110 from Mayurbhanj
- 77 from Sambalpur
- 63 from Cuttack
- 33 from Balangir
- 31 from Kandhamal
- 28 from Nuapada
- 26 from Nayagarh
- 22 from Kendrapara
- 21 from Jharsuguda
- 19 from Kalahandi
- 18 from Bargarh
- 18 from Keonjhar
- 15 from Koraput
- 13 from Sonepur
- 9 from Deogarh
- 8 from Jagatsinghpur
- 8 from Puri
- 4 from Balasore
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Jajapur
- 2 from Gajapati
- 2 from Ganjam
- 1 from Anugul
- 48 from State Pool