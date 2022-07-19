Covid recovery in Odisha: 737 more patients recovered from the virus

Bhubaneswar: As many as 737 patients have reportedly recovered from Covid in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.
As per the data shared by the health department, the COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 12,86,111with the report of 737 new recovery cases today.
Here is the district-wise detail of the Covid recovery:
- 284 from Khurda
- 115 from Cuttack
- 65 from Sundergarh
- 28 from Mayurbhanj
- 26 from Keonjhar
- 19 from Nayagarh
- 17 from Jagatsinghpur
- 15 from Jajapur
- 14 from Puri
- 14 from Sambalpur
- 12 from Boudh
- 10 from Koraput
- 9 from Gajapati
- 9 from Jharsuguda
- 8 from Deogarh
- 6 from Bhadrak
- 5 from Balasore
- 5 from Balangir
- 3 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Kandhamal
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Sonepur
- 60 from State Pool
Another 737 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 19.07.2022
284 from Khordha
115 from Cuttack
65 from Sundargarh
28 from Mayurbhanj
26 from Keonjhar
19 from Nayagarh
17 from Jagatsinghpur
15 from Jajapur
14 from Puri
14 from Sambalpur
12 from Boudh
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 19, 2022