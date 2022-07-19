Covid recovery in Odisha: 737 more patients recovered from the virus

Odisha Corona recovery today

Bhubaneswar: As many as 737 patients have reportedly recovered from Covid in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.

As per the data shared by the health department, the COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 12,86,111with the report of 737 new recovery cases today.

Here is the district-wise detail of the Covid recovery:

  • 284 from Khurda
  • 115 from Cuttack
  • 65 from Sundergarh
  • 28 from Mayurbhanj
  • 26 from Keonjhar
  • 19 from Nayagarh
  • 17 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 15 from Jajapur
  • 14 from Puri
  • 14 from Sambalpur
  • 12 from Boudh
  • 10 from Koraput
  • 9 from Gajapati
  • 9 from Jharsuguda
  • 8 from Deogarh
  • 6 from Bhadrak
  • 5 from Balasore
  • 5 from Balangir
  • 3 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Kandhamal
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 60 from State Pool

