Covid recovery in Odisha: 737 more patients recovered from the virus

Bhubaneswar: As many as 737 patients have reportedly recovered from Covid in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.

As per the data shared by the health department, the COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 12,86,111with the report of 737 new recovery cases today.

Here is the district-wise detail of the Covid recovery:

284 from Khurda

115 from Cuttack

65 from Sundergarh

28 from Mayurbhanj

26 from Keonjhar

19 from Nayagarh

17 from Jagatsinghpur

15 from Jajapur

14 from Puri

14 from Sambalpur

12 from Boudh

10 from Koraput

9 from Gajapati

9 from Jharsuguda

8 from Deogarh

6 from Bhadrak

5 from Balasore

5 from Balangir

3 from Dhenkanal

3 from Kandhamal

2 from Bargarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Rayagada

1 from Anugul

1 from Sonepur

60 from State Pool