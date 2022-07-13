Covid recovery in Odisha: 420 more patients recovered from the virus

Bhubaneswar: As many as 420 patients have reportedly recovered from Covid in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.

As per the data shared by the health department, the COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 12,82,690 with the report of 420 new recovery cases today.

Here is the district-wise detail of the Covid recovery:

  • 179 from Khurda
  • 88 from Cuttack
  • 20 from Sundergarh
  • 17 from Balasore
  • 15 from Mayurbhanj
  • 14 from Puri
  • 9 from Sambalpur
  • 8 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 6 from Gajapati
  • 4 from Nuapada
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Jajapur
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 43 from State Pool

