Covid recovery in Odisha: 1051 more patients recovered from the virus

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1051 patients have reportedly recovered from Covid in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on its Twitter handle.

As per the data shared by the health department, the COVID recovery in Odisha rose to 12,97,344 with the report of 1051 new recovery cases today.

Here is the district-wise detail of the Covid recovery: