Covid recovered cases in Odisha rise to 903178 with recovery of 2896 patients

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovered cases in Odisha stand at 903178 with the recovery of 2896 patients in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government this evening.

The highest recovery cases were reported from Cuttack district (496), followed by Khurda district (440) and Balasore district (396).

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

  • 496 from Cuttack
  • 440 from Khurda
  • 396 from Balasore
  • 219 from Mayurbhanj
  • 188 from Puri
  • 162 from Jajapur
  • 130 from Nayagarh
  • 128 from Bhadrak
  • 88 from Malkangiri
  • 86 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 70 from Kendrapara
  • 49 from Koraput
  • 45 from Dhenkanal
  • 38 from Keonjhar
  • 35 from Anugul
  • 31 from Sambalpur
  • 30 from Nabarangpur
  • 21 from Sundergarh
  • 20 from Rayagada
  • 20 from Sonepur
  • 19 from Boudh
  • 16 from Bargarh
  • 16 from Jharsuguda
  • 16 from Kalahandi
  • 15 from Ganjam
  • 14 from Kandhamal
  • 12 from Balangir
  • 12 from Nuapada
  • 9 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 73 from State Pool
