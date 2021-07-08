Covid recovered cases in Odisha rise to 903178 with recovery of 2896 patients

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovered cases in Odisha stand at 903178 with the recovery of 2896 patients in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government this evening.

The highest recovery cases were reported from Cuttack district (496), followed by Khurda district (440) and Balasore district (396).

Here are the district-wise recovery cases: