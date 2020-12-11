Covid Recovered Cases In Odisha Climbs To 318278 As 408 More Patients Recover Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 408 new Covid-19 recovery cases today taking the total recovery number to 318278 in the State. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the State government.

According to the data shared by the health department, the recovered persons include 36 from Khordha, 34 from Mayurbhanj, and 33 from Cuttack district.

Here is the complete list of COVID recovery cases reported in Odisha today:

36 from Khordha

34 from Mayurbhanj

33 from Cuttack

32 from Anugul

31 from Puri

30 from Bargarh

28 from Kalahandi

25 from Bolangir

18 from Kendrapara

17 from Baleswar

16 from Sundargarh

14 from Jagatsinghpur

14 from Nuapada

14 from Sambalpur

10 from Keonjhar

9 from Jajapur

7 from Ganjam

5 from Dhenkanal

5 from Jharsuguda

5 from Koraput

4 from Rayagada

3 from Nabarangpur

3 from Sonepur

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Deogarh

1 from Malkangiri

10 from State Pool