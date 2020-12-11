Covid Recovered Cases In Odisha Climbs To 318278 As 408 More Patients Recover Today
Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 408 new Covid-19 recovery cases today taking the total recovery number to 318278 in the State. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the State government.
According to the data shared by the health department, the recovered persons include 36 from Khordha, 34 from Mayurbhanj, and 33 from Cuttack district.
Here is the complete list of COVID recovery cases reported in Odisha today:
36 from Khordha
34 from Mayurbhanj
33 from Cuttack
32 from Anugul
31 from Puri
30 from Bargarh
28 from Kalahandi
25 from Bolangir
18 from Kendrapara
17 from Baleswar
16 from Sundargarh
14 from Jagatsinghpur
14 from Nuapada
14 from Sambalpur
10 from Keonjhar
9 from Jajapur
7 from Ganjam
5 from Dhenkanal
5 from Jharsuguda
5 from Koraput
4 from Rayagada
3 from Nabarangpur
3 from Sonepur
2 from Bhadrak
2 from Deogarh
1 from Malkangiri
10 from State Pool