Covid rate of infection increases in Bhubaneswar: DMET

Bhubaneswar: Amid the festive season in Odisha, Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET) Chief CBK Mohanty has informed that the micro containment zones will be set up in all the concerned areas with surges in COVID-19 cases.

Reportedly, there have been fluctuations in the number of cases since last week. The rate of infection has increased a little bit in the capital city, added DMET Chief.

Earlier, containment zones were declared in some areas in order to curb the spread of coronavirus infection. The rising rate of infection is dependent on the citizens’ cautiousness towards the Covid appropriate behaviour.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on Wednesday, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had declared the Rajendra Vihar apartment near Forest Park as a containment zone following the detection of COVID-19 positive cases. The movement of people have been restricted and nobody is allowed to move in/out of the containment zone in larger public interest.

Similarly on Wednesday, a family of six members, who were tested Covid positive despite inoculating the second dose of vaccine, were discharged from Kalinga Institute of Medical Science Hospital (KIMS) in the city. The family consisted of members starting from the age group of five to 80 years.

Noteworthy to mention that with a view to protect the health of citizens, BMC has restricted the total number of people to 50 in functions related to marriage/ death rituals/thread ceremony. As of now, this restriction shall remain effective till October 30.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar reported 111 new COVID positive cases on Wednesday including 95 local contacts and 16 quarantine cases. Due to this, the active cases under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation rose to 3,372.

