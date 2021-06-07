Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been experiencing a steep fall in daily coronavirus infections for the past few days. In the last 24 hours the state has recorded 6118 fresh covid cases.

“We shall expect a significant decline in positivity rate by a week or 10 days,” said Health Director Bijay Mohapatra while speaking to the media persons about the Covid situation in the State

On the other hand, concerns are also mounting regarding the death toll in the state where no visible improvement is seen.

The Health Director further informed that over 60% of Covid patients are in the ICU and under ventilator support due to which the death toll is remaining high everyday.

Currently, the second dose of the vaccination of all those between 18-44 years age who had received their first jab of Covid vaccine is being given the priority.

The vaccination drive has been extended to more 22 districts in the state for the vaccination of people aged between 18-44, he said.