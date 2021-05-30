COVID Positivity Rate In Odisha Likely To Come Down In The Next Two Weeks: ACS Pradipta Mohapatra

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a sigh of relief for the people of Odisha, Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra on Sunday said that the COVID positivity rate in the State likely to come down in the next two weeks.

While addressing the people of the State about the COVID situation, Mohapatra said that though the number of testing in the State has been increased after cyclone Yaas, the positive rate also has come down. The highest ever 12,852 cases were reported on May 22. The positivity rate in the State has come down to 14 percent and we hope the positivity rate will decrease further in the next two weeks.

Nine districts of the State namely Khurda, Cuttack, Angul, Sundergarh, Puri, Bargarh, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Balasore have 60 per cent COVID cases, he said.

He further said that the border of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal has been sealed to check the further spread of the coronavirus in the State.

Speaking about the supply of medical oxygen to other States, Mohapatra said, “The State has played an important role in supplying oxygen to other States during the pandemic time. The State has supplied 25,000 tonnes of oxygen to 18 States till date.”

Around 98 per cent health workers and 100 per cent COVID warriors have taken the corona vaccine.