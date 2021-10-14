Covid positivity rate in Bhubaneswar is major cause of concern: Odisha Health Director

Bhubaneswar: The Covid infection in Odisha is still fluctuating by numbers each day, but the positivity rate is not yet alarming, said Health Director Bijay Mohapatra. However, the current focus is on the capital city as it takes 7 days for one person to become infected with coronavirus, he added.

Reportedly, since last three months the number of Covid infection has been fluctuating. All the districts of the State is under Green zone whereas Khurda district has been listed from Red zone to the list under Yellow zone today. The number of critical Covid positive patients in hospital has remarkably reduced.

“We have been urging people to follow Covid protocols amidst the festive season also and to avoid visiting public areas if they have not yet received both the doses of Covid vaccination. Those who have not yer taken the vaccine jabs, kindly take it soon,” said Health Director.

He also said that the citizen cannot be always looked upon, they have to be aware of the situation and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported a total of 521 Covid-19 positive cases have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours including 65 children. Among the total, Khurda continued to record the highest with 249 positives.

On the other hand, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had registered 184 Covid positives and 2 deaths in last 24 hours. The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 15,203 while the total recovered cases are 1, 10,507. The active cases in the city are 3636.

