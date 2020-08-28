Bhubaneswar: As many as 3682 tested Covid positive in Odisha in the past 24 hours, the details were shared by the information and public relations department on Thursday.

Of the total fresh cases detected from all 30 districts, 2241 cases were reported from quarantine centres, 1441 were local contacts. Khurda records highest ever spike at 775 positives followed by Rayagada with 495 positives and Cuttack with 369 cases.

The Covid tally reached 94,668 in the state with detection of the new cases.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 56

2. Balasore: 87

3. Bargarh: 152

4. Bhadrak: 51

5. Balangir: 68

6. Boudh: 14

7. Cuttack: 369

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 61

10. Gajapati: 48

11. Ganjam: 174

12. Jagatsinghpur: 44

13. Jajpur: 88

14. Jharsuguda: 43

15. Kalahandi: 41

16. Kandhamal: 36

17. Kendrapada: 44

18. Keonjhar: 59

19. Khurda: 775

20. Koraput: 140

21. Malkangiri: 86

22. Mayurbhanj: 272

23. Nawarangpur: 38

24. Nayagarh: 109

25. Nuapada: 23

26. Puri: 115

27. Rayagada: 495

28. Sambalpur: 128

29. Sonepur: 27

30. Sundargarh: 27

With the new cases, the number of active cases in the state rose to 28,836. However, 65,323 patients have recovered in the state so far.