Covid Positives Tally Explodes In Odisha’s Khordha, Breaks All Records
Bhubaneswar: As many as 3682 tested Covid positive in Odisha in the past 24 hours, the details were shared by the information and public relations department on Thursday.
Of the total fresh cases detected from all 30 districts, 2241 cases were reported from quarantine centres, 1441 were local contacts. Khurda records highest ever spike at 775 positives followed by Rayagada with 495 positives and Cuttack with 369 cases.
The Covid tally reached 94,668 in the state with detection of the new cases.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 56
2. Balasore: 87
3. Bargarh: 152
4. Bhadrak: 51
5. Balangir: 68
6. Boudh: 14
7. Cuttack: 369
8. Deogarh: 12
9. Dhenkanal: 61
10. Gajapati: 48
11. Ganjam: 174
12. Jagatsinghpur: 44
13. Jajpur: 88
14. Jharsuguda: 43
15. Kalahandi: 41
16. Kandhamal: 36
17. Kendrapada: 44
18. Keonjhar: 59
19. Khurda: 775
20. Koraput: 140
21. Malkangiri: 86
22. Mayurbhanj: 272
23. Nawarangpur: 38
24. Nayagarh: 109
25. Nuapada: 23
26. Puri: 115
27. Rayagada: 495
28. Sambalpur: 128
29. Sonepur: 27
30. Sundargarh: 27
With the new cases, the number of active cases in the state rose to 28,836. However, 65,323 patients have recovered in the state so far.