Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decide not to allow Covid positive students to appear in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) exams.

The NTA said that it has received an SOP from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to prevent students who are Covid positive from appearing the National level entrance test.

This would help in preventing the further spread of the disease.

The SOP states that a clear policy on allowing/disallowing symptomatic candidates to undertake examinations shall be delineated by the examination conducting authorities in advance.