Puri: COVID-positive man of Kahalapada village under Brahmagiri police limits in Puri district allegedly misbehaved with Brahmagiri Tehsildar Kishore Chandra Panda and the admin team last night over shifting him to the COVID hospital.

According to sources, the Tehsildar and his team had gone to the village to shift eight members of a family to the COVID hospital who had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Instead of supporting the administration, the family members opposed the team and refused to go the hospital and claimed that their reports of COVID19 were false.

Later, the Tehsildar lodged a complaint against the family members at Brahmagiri police station.

Worth mentioning, a member of the family had died of COVID-19 last week.