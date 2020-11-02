odisha by polls
Covid Patients Can Vote In Odisha By Polls, Says Chief Election Officer

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Election Officer (CEO), S K Lohani has said that all the voters going to the booth to cast their votes for the Tirtol and Balasore Sadar by polls shall undergo thermal scanning.

In a press meet today the CEO clarified that Covid positive persons shall be allowed to vote provided they wear PPE kits. However they are advised not to com he added.

Maximum 1000 voters shall be allowed in a single polling station. Lohani said that the number of polling booths has been increased from 198 to 446 in Balasore and from 265 to 373 in Tirtol.

The polling officers shall be given gloves and masks. The polling will be held from 7 am to 6  pm.

The booths shall be sanitized frequently.

