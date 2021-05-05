Covid Patient’s Body Carried On Trolley Rickshaw In Odisha

Body Carried On Rickshaw Trolley

Ganjam: In an unfortunate incident, a Covid patient’s body was carried on a rickshaw trolley as none tuned to help at Patrapur village of Odisha’s Ganjam district.

One Chandrasekhar, a native of Patrapur village, was rushed to Patrapur Community Health Centre this morning after his oxygen level came down. However, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The deceased’s son, nephew, and niece requested some locals to carry the body to the village. However, they were forced to carry the body to the cemetery on a trolley.

Later, Chandrasekhar’s body was cremated by wearing PPE kits.

