Covid patient dies after falling from SCB Hospital building in Cuttack

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, a Covid patient has died after falling from the fourth floor of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Mayurbhanj district.

Reportedly, the deceased Covid patient was admitted to SCB Hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19. Last night he fell down from a window of the fourth floor and sustained critical injuries.

The security guards of the hospital spotted the patient and his medical treatment was immediately initiated by the doctors as he suffered injuries on his head. However, he lost his life while he was undergoing treatment at casualty of the hospital.

The reason behind his fall from the heights of the hospital is yet to be ascertained.