COVID Pandemic: Shops To Be Closed After 2 PM Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In view of the growing number of COVID positive cases in Odisha, the Odisha Traders’ Association on Friday decided to close after 2 PM every day across the State.

Secretary of the Association Sudhakar Panda today informed that a decision was taken at a meeting which was held today. As per their decision shops across Odisha will be closed after 2 PM every day from May 3 to May 15.

The Association is said to have informed the State government about its decision for the closure of shops with an aim to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, the traders associations in Cuttack requested the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to close all shops and business establishments in Cuttack city will after 2 PM every day from May 3 to May 18.