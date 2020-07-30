Covid Outbreak: Odisha Journalists’ Kin To Get Rs 15 Lakh Ex-Gratia Each

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs.15 lakhs each to families of two journalists who lost their lives to the deadly coronavirus in Odisha.

The journalists belonged to Ganjam and Gajapati. They are Late Shri Priyadarshi Pattnaik of Samaja who belonged to Ganjam and Late Shri K. Ch. Ratnam of (News Today Pvt. Ltd.) who was a resident of Gajapati.

The CM had earlier through a press release declared that compensation will be granted to front-line Covid warriors if they lose their lives.

You might also like
State

Cattle Rescued in Odisha, 5 Held And Container Truck Seized

State

Actress Prakriti Mishra Of Odisha Files FIR Against Cyber Bullying

Miscellany

Hurry Up! Tomorrow is last date to apply for several vacant posts at…

State

ICU Of Bhima Bhoi Hospital In Bolangir Sealed After Patients Test Positive For…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.