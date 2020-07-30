Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs.15 lakhs each to families of two journalists who lost their lives to the deadly coronavirus in Odisha.

The journalists belonged to Ganjam and Gajapati. They are Late Shri Priyadarshi Pattnaik of Samaja who belonged to Ganjam and Late Shri K. Ch. Ratnam of (News Today Pvt. Ltd.) who was a resident of Gajapati.

The CM had earlier through a press release declared that compensation will be granted to front-line Covid warriors if they lose their lives.