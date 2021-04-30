Covid Odisha; Nandankanan Zoo To Be Closed From Tomorrow

Bhubanneswar: The famous zoo of Odisha, Nandankanan and the Botanical Garden will remain closed from tomorrow i.e. May 1 till May 15.

The Odisha government has taken this decision as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The information about the closure was provide through a press release by the Deputy Director Nandankanan Zoological Park.

The zoo receives thousands of national and international tourists everyday, hence this measure has been effected.