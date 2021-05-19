Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday has decided to facilitate Covid-19 vaccination of healthcare workers family members.

The Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra has written to all Collectors and Commissioners of Municipal Corporations regarding vaccination to the health workers family members.

In the letter, Mohapatra mentioned, “I am to say that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Healthcare Providers have been fighting relentlessly to provide quality services to the community for saving valuable lives of people in our State. The vaccination of Healthcare Workers started on priority from 16th January, 2021 and in our State more than 95% of Healthcare Workers have been vaccinated till date.”

“It is pertinent to mention here that the family members of these healthcare providers are equally at risk for COVID-19 infection because of the nature of work of healthcare providers,” the official said.

“In this context, it is requested to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination of the family members of healthcare providers at health facilities in your district/Corporation at suitable CVCs,” he concluded.