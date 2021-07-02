Covid norm violation: Fine of Rs 50,000 imposed on marriage party in Odisha’s Cuttack

By WCE 5
covid norm violation cuttack marriage

Cuttack: Amid Covid pandemic although the government has enforced restrictions on gatherings to check spread of the deadly virus, the Covid restrictions were openly flouted during a marriage reception party at Jhanjirimangala area in Cuttack of Odisha.

As per reports, a marriage was going on in Jhanjirimangala area on Friday where more than hundred people were seen having food in the marriage feast.

Related News

Odisha: Senior Journalist Jimut Mangaraj dies in road…

An interview with glamour girl Sanjibani Das from Odisha’s…

Accordingly, the marriage organisers were fined with an amount of Rs 50,000 by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Enforcement team.

It is to be noted that restrictions have been imposed on the number of participants of a marriage party in the wake of Covid pandemic.

Also read: Attack on cop in Jagatsinghpur: Accused arrested
You might also like
State

Attack on cop in Jagatsinghpur: Accused arrested

State

Cyber criminals loot Rs 60,000 from lady teacher in Bhubaneswar in the name of KYC…

State

Lightning, Thunderstorm and light to moderate rain likely to occur over these…

State

This apartment in bhubaneswar declared containment zone

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.