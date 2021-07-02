Covid norm violation: Fine of Rs 50,000 imposed on marriage party in Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: Amid Covid pandemic although the government has enforced restrictions on gatherings to check spread of the deadly virus, the Covid restrictions were openly flouted during a marriage reception party at Jhanjirimangala area in Cuttack of Odisha.

As per reports, a marriage was going on in Jhanjirimangala area on Friday where more than hundred people were seen having food in the marriage feast.

Accordingly, the marriage organisers were fined with an amount of Rs 50,000 by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Enforcement team.

It is to be noted that restrictions have been imposed on the number of participants of a marriage party in the wake of Covid pandemic.