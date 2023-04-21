Covid infections on the rise in Odisha due to Chhattisgarh

Bhubaneswar: There has been a noticeable rise in the number of Covid infections in Odisha in the past few days, said reports.

The rise in the number of Covid positives in Odisha has been noticed in the districts adjoining the state of Chhattisgarh.

Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra said that a close vigil has been kept on the people coming from outside the state in Malkangiri and the border districts.

The Director also added that, the peak has already been experienced in Odisha, now the infections are at the plateau stage.

The situation will continue for some days informed the Public Health director Niranjan Mishra after a tour of Nabarangpur and Malkangiri.

Furthermore it is worth mentioning that, Odisha has reported as many as 431 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours said reliable reports from the government on Friday.

The active cases in Odisha have risen to 2411. As many as 185 patients have recovered in the last 24 hour, said reports.