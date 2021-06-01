Bhubaneswar: Odisha is presently experiencing a downward trend in Covid cases since the positives in the State have been reported below the 10,000 mark.

The Directorate of Medical Education Training (DMET) director CBK Mohanty told that since the past five days there has been marked decline in the cases in the state.

On a positive note Mohanty, added that positive cases may decrease further in the coming days but people have to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

He further added that there has been a significant rise in the number of deaths since a number of patients were critical in the past 15 days, yet the percentage of rise is negligible.

Dr Mohanty further informed that, the third wave has not been experienced in many countries. But, nothing can be foretold in this matter hence we should be prepared to handle any situation.