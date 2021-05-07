Covid Infection In Odisha To Come Down In Next 5 To 6 Days!

Bhubaneswar: At a time when the entire country including Odisha is grappling with the second wave of Coronavirus, the Director of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar stated that COVID infection in the State likely to drop.

While speaking about the COVID situation and lockdown in Odisha, the Director of Capital Hospital said that the State government is conducting a huge number of COVID tests nowadays. Therefore, the reports of whooping number of new positive cases will continue to rise for the next 3-4 days. However, the curve would remain flat and the infection number will come down.

“The 14-day lockdown imposed across the State will definitely help in checking the spread of the virus but the people should follow the rules,” said the Director of Capital Hospital adding that people should not be panicked rather stay at home.

The Director further said that the COVID death rate continues to remain low or is under control as the State government has taken several measures for the same.