Puri MP
Puri MP Pinaki Misra (File Pic)

COVID-I9: Puri MP Pinaki Misra donates Rs 12 lakh to CMRF

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar:  Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Puri MP Pinaki Misra on Thursday contributed Rs 12 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to contain COVID-19 in Odisha.

In a tweet, The Lok Sabha MP said that he had humbly committed his entire salary for 17th Lok Sabha on being elected in May’19 to the CM Relief Fund.

Related News

KIMS to set up 450 bed COVID 19 Hospital in Odisha

SHG in Odisha’s Jatani Distributes Masks and…

24 Hrs Control Room in Odisha for Details on Lock down…

Washing Hands a Must to Enter Village in Odisha’s…

On March 23, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed the people to donate generously to CMRF to provide humanitarian help to the COVID-19 affected people.

While Patnaik has already contributed three-month salary for the COVID-19 fund, Speaker of State Assembly Suryo Narayan Patro, several MPs and MLAs and different organisations have also contributed to the cause.

So far, two persons have been infected with deadly Coronavirus in the state.

You might also like
State

KIMS to set up 450 bed COVID 19 Hospital in Odisha

State

SHG in Odisha’s Jatani Distributes Masks and Sanitizers to Policemen and…

State

24 Hrs Control Room in Odisha for Details on Lock down During Coronavirus

State

Washing Hands a Must to Enter Village in Odisha’s Gajapati in Wake of…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.