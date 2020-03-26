Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Puri MP Pinaki Misra on Thursday contributed Rs 12 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to contain COVID-19 in Odisha.

In a tweet, The Lok Sabha MP said that he had humbly committed his entire salary for 17th Lok Sabha on being elected in May’19 to the CM Relief Fund.

Had humbly committed my entire salary for 17th Lok Sabha on being elected in May’19 to CM Relief Fund. Here is a small contribution of my Lok Sabha salary from from 01/06/19 to 31/05/20 dedicated to our Hon’ble CM’s valiant fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Jay Jagannath🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/O1b0fpW6Ga — Pinaki Misra, Puri MP (@OfPinaki) March 26, 2020

On March 23, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed the people to donate generously to CMRF to provide humanitarian help to the COVID-19 affected people.

While Patnaik has already contributed three-month salary for the COVID-19 fund, Speaker of State Assembly Suryo Narayan Patro, several MPs and MLAs and different organisations have also contributed to the cause.

So far, two persons have been infected with deadly Coronavirus in the state.