COVID-I9 lockdown: Man allegedly thrashed by police on way to hospital in Odisha’s Banki

Cuttack : A man sustained severe head injury after he was was allegedly thrashed by a woman cop under Banki police limits in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Basant Mohanty, a resident of Harirajpur locality under Banki police limits.

According to reports, Basant was taking his ailing wife Pushpalata on a motorcycle to Banki Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. However, a woman cop intercepted him at Kacheri Square in Banki area and started abusing him for violating the ongoing lockdown norms in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Basant requested the lady cop to allow them to go Banki on medical ground but the police official turned a deaf ear to his request. Later, the lady cop attacked him with a long baton, living him critically injured.

The injured Basant was rushed to the Banki hospital in a critical condition, sources said.