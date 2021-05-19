Covid Hospital Inaugurated In Nabrangpur District Of Odisha

By WCE 1

Nabrangpur: Amidst the sudden spike in a number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state in the last few days, Odisha has come up with yet another dedicated Covid Hospital in Nabrangpur distriict

The 200-bed Hospital along with 12 bedded ICU and 4 bedded ventilator has been inaugurated today by Hon’ble MP of Nabrangpur Ramesh Chandra Majhi, MLA of Nabrangpur Sadasiva Pradhani and DM of Nabrangpur Dr Ajit Mishra.

For the COVID-19 hospital at Nabarangpur, a tripartite agreement has been signed by NALCO, the district administration and the Christian Hospital there.

As it was a long standing demand of the people to treat the patients here at Nabarangpur instead of referring outside the District.

