New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar: The frontline health workers work 24×7 relentlessly to ensure that lives are saved by risking their own lives. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday said that 594 doctors died during the more infectious second wave of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the country.

A chart published and shared by ANI (Asian News International) on social media shows the state-wise distribution of the doctor martyrs in India. Total number of 594 doctors succumbed so far during the second wave of the pandemic.

As many as 22 doctors have died of Coronavirus infection in Odisha during the second wave of the pandemic.

The data shared by IMA (Indian Medical Association) showed that as many as 107 doctors had died in Delhi; Bihar saw the deaths of 96 doctors, while 67 died in Uttar Pradesh, 43 in Rajasthan, and 39 in Jharkhand, 32 in Telangana too. However, the IMA being a voluntary organisation of physicians in India, it is possible that the actual number of casualties far exceeds these statistics, since the association only keeps a record of its 3.5 lakh members, out of the 12-lakh-odd doctors in the country.

It is also a serious concern that a large army of doctors have been making their way to COVID wards each day and night, working 24×7 relentlessly to save lives. With limited sleeping hours, extra responsibilities. They have been working in struggling conditions providing care to patients and risking their own lives. On the other hand, healthcare violence has increased over the years and has become widespread and poses a threat to medical practice.