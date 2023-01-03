Covid fourth wave likely in March!

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Department’s Special Secretary, Ajit Kumar Mohanty on Tuesday said Covid cases are likely to increase in March.

The country is most likely to experience the Covid fourth wave in March 2023. He further added that China is likely to see more than 3 Lakh daily Covid cases.

It is noteworthy that today there are as many as 173 new cases in India and two in Odisha. He further added that China will see the peak by mid January.

Ajit Kumar Mohanty further informed that China may see 7 to 10 Lakh cases and as many as 25,000 deaths daily.

He also cautioned that India may see the fourth wave by March 3rd or 4th week. At present the cases are rising in other parts of the globe due to BF.7 and XXB variants.