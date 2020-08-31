Covid Deaths Inches Close To 500 Mark In Odisha, 10 Succumb To The Virus

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Covid death toll in Odisha reached 492.

The Health Department informed, “Regret to inform of the demise of ten Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.”

The Details Are As Follows: