Covid Deaths Inches Close To 500 Mark In Odisha, 10 Succumb To The Virus

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Covid death toll in Odisha reached 492.

The Health Department informed, “Regret to inform of the demise of ten Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.”

The Details Are As Follows: 
  1. A 56 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension, Post Angioplasty Status.
  2. A 48 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
  3. A 43 year old male of Kandhamal who was also suffering from Chronic kidney Disease, Diabetes & Hypertension.
  4. A 58 year old male of Kandhamal who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
  5. A 42 year old male of Kandhamal who was also suffering from Hepatitis B & Typhoid fever.
  6. A 60 year old female of Khordha district.
  7. A 60 year old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
  8. A 73 year old male of Nayagarh district.
  9. A 54 year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
  10. A 71 year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

 

