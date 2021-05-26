Covid Deaths In Odisha Increasing, 35 Succumb Today

Bhubaneswar: Coronavirus infections in Odisha have been hitting record peaks for the past few days and the death toll has been on the rise.

Odisha’s death toll due to Covid-19 has crossed 2500 mark. As on Tuesday, the death count had reached 33 and this has happened during the second wave, starting from the second week of February.

May has been the deadliest month of the epidemic for Odisha so far. A lot of deaths being reported these days are matter of concern for the government and how that can be controlled is a bigger challenge.

As many as 35 Covid-19 deaths have been reported today, which is the single highest death as informed by the Health and Family Welfare department. The death toll rose to 2,584.

Angul reports highest five Covid-19 deaths today.

Here is the list of deaths : 

There has been seen sharp increase in the daily Covid death cases. On May 25, around 33 deaths have been reported.

