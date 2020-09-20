Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 701

The death detailed list is as follows:

1. A-40 year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 69-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease (Post Transplant).

3. An 84-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4. A 68-year old male of Ganjam district.

5. A 65-year old male of Kalahandi district.

6. A 92-year old male of Khordha district.

7. An 80-year old female of Mayurbhanj district.

8. A 60-year old female of Puri district.

9. A 54-year old male of Puri district.

10. A 53-year old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.