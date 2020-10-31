COVID Death Toll Rises To 1320 In Odisha, 3 Succumb From Sundergarh

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 1,320 on Saturday with twelve more succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, as informed by Health and Family welfare department.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 40-year-old female of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 55-year-old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 50-year-old male of Jharsuguda district.

4.A 72-year-old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Carcinoma Ovary.

5.A 43-year-old female of Khurda district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

6.A 34-year-old male of Ganjam district.

7.A 48-year-old male of Nuapada district.

8.A 67-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

9.A 65-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

10. A 70-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

1.A 63-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

12.A 65-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension, Renal cell Carcinoma, Hypothyroidism.