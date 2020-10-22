COVID Death toll nears 1200 mark in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Odisha today reported 15 new Covid-19 deaths taking the total number of death due to the deadly virus in the state to 1196.
The Health department identified the Deceased:
1. A 50-year old female of Dhenkanal district.
2. A 42-year old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
3. A 29-year old female of Rourkela.
4. A 73-year old male of Cuttack who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes.
5. A 73-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
6. A 78-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Bronchial Asthma.
7. A 57-year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from CKD.
8. A 72-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.
9. An 84-year old male of Angul district.
10. An 85-year old female of Angul district.
11. A 45-year old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
12. A 48-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
13. A 41-year old male of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
14. A 65-year old female of Subarnapur district.
15. A 70-year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes.