COVID-19 India update

COVID Death toll nears 1200 mark in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha today reported 15 new Covid-19 deaths taking the total number of death due to the deadly virus in the state to 1196.

The Health department identified the Deceased: 

1. A 50-year old female of Dhenkanal district.

2. A 42-year old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

3. A 29-year old female of Rourkela.

4. A 73-year old male of Cuttack who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes.

5. A 73-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

6. A 78-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Bronchial Asthma.

7. A 57-year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from CKD.

8. A 72-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

9. An 84-year old male of Angul district.

10. An 85-year old female of Angul district.

11. A 45-year old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

12. A 48-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

13. A 41-year old male of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

14. A 65-year old female of Subarnapur district.

15. A 70-year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

 

