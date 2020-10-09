Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death nears to 1000 as the toll rose to 991 on Friday with 17 more patients succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The details of the deceased is as follows:

1. A 55-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. A 72-year old female of Balasore district

3. A 70-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4. A 53-year old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5. A 75-year old female of Bhubaneswar.

6. A 72-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

7. A 70-year old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

8. A 51-year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

9. A 64-year old male of Khordha district.

10. A 50-year old male of Khordha district.

11. A 40-year old male of Malkangiri district.

12. A 53-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

13. A 56-year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

14. An 80-year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Cerebrovascular Accident

15. A 90-year old male of Puri district.

16. An 80-year old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

17. A 67-year old male of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.