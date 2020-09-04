Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 531 As 9 Persons Succumb

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as nine more succumb from the State to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Two deaths each reported from Bolangir, Ganjam and Cuttack district and one each reported from Bhubaneswar, Khordha & Rayagada

The Death details are as follows:

1. An 18 year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Sickle Cell disorder.

2. A 75 year old female of Bolangir who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

A 90 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

4. A 50 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Tuberculosis.

5. A 67 year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

6. A 70 year old male of Ganjam district.

7. A 50 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

8. A 67 year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

9. A 52 year old female of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 531.