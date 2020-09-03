Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 522, 8 Succumb In The Last 24 hours

Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 522, 8 Succumb In The Last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as eight more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 522.

The Death details are as follows:

1. A 60-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease (stage-V), Ischemic Heart Disease.

2. A 72-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3. A 66-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4. A 67-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Bronchial Asthma.

5. A 78-year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6. A 56-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7. A 45-year old male of Ganjam district.

8. A 50-year old female of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes.