Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 419, 10 Succumb In The Last 24 hours

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Five deaths have been reported from Ganjam district, two deaths from Sundergarh district and one each from Cuttack, Nayagarh and Rayagada district.

The deaths detailed list are as follows: 

1. A 65-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. A 70-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Dialated Cardiomyopathy, Diabetes mellitus.

3. A 68-year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Cirrhosis & Morbid obesity.

4. A 60-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Morbid obesity.

5. A 63-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6. A 60-year old male of Ganjam district.

7. A 65-year old male of Nayagarh district.

8. A 55-year old male of Rayagada district.

9. A 65-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

10. A 67-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

