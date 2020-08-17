Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Four deaths reported from Khurda District. One each from Sundergarh, Puri, Rayagada, Ganjam, Cuttack and Bargarh.

The death toll has risen to 353 in Odisha.

The Details Of The Deaths Is As Follows:

1. A 42-year old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

2. A 68-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

3. A 65-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4. A 60-year old male of Cuttack district.

Further details awaited.