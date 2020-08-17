covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image

Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 353, 10 Succumb Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Four deaths reported from Khurda District. One each from Sundergarh, Puri, Rayagada, Ganjam, Cuttack and Bargarh.

The death toll has risen to 353 in Odisha.

The Details Of The Deaths Is As Follows: 

1. A 42-year old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

2. A 68-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

3. A 65-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4. A 60-year old male of Cuttack district.

Further details awaited.

You might also like
State

Withdrawing Money From PF Account Is Very Easy; Follow These Steps To Withdraw Online…

State

2244 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 62,294

State

Two more sluice gates of Hirakud dam opened to release flood water

State

Depression Over Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rains Predicted In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7