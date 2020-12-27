covid death odisha
Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 1857 As 4 Succumb Today

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as four more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,857.

“Regret to inform the demise of four numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.” said the Health Department.

The death detailed list is as follows: 

1. A 35 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

2. A 45 years old female of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3. A 65 years old male of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

4. A 70 years old male of Sundargarh district.

