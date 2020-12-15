Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 1815, 2 From Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as four more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,815.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 59-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district.

2.A 60-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Anaemia.

3.A 64-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension & Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

4.A 40-year-old male of Sambalpur District.