Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 1657, As 17 Succumb In Last 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Covid death toll in Odisha rose to 1657 on Monday as 17 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The details of the deceased are:

1.A 36-year-old male of Balangir district.

2.A 60-year-old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

3.A 53-year-old male of Bargarh district.

4.An 84-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus , Hypertension, AKI with Old traumatic brain injury

5.A 34-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

6.A 65-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & Bronchial Asthma.

7.A 55-year-old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

8.A 56-year-old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9.A 73-year-old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

10.A 70-year-old male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

11.A 52-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

12.A 72-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

13.A 56-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

14.An 84-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

15.A 53-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

16.A 50-year-old female of Sundargarh district.

17.A 70-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & CKD.