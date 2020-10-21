covid death odisha
COVID Death toll in Odisha rises to 1181, 13 succumb today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The COVID death toll have rose to 1181 as 13 more succumb to the deadly virus on Wednesday, as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The details of the deceased is as follows:

1.A 53-year old female of Balasore district.

2.A 44-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

3.A 48-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism, Diabetes.

4.A 52-year old male of Angul who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hypothyroidism.

5.A 47-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & CAD.

6.A 66-year old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7. A 45-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

8.A 60-year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9.A 68-year old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

10. A 52-year old male of Nuapada district.

11.A 65-year old female of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes & CKD.

12.A 23-year old female of Balangir district.

13.A 75-year old female of Mayurbhanj district.

